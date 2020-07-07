Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,802. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

