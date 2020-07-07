Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,823. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

