Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. 5,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,176. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

