Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 262,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 141,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,388. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

