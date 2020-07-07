Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of TDG traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.17. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.79. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

