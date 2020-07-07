Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.89. 132,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,747. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

