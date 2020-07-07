Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 758 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. 338,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,567. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

