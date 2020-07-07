Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,237 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $64,944,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

CSCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,894,692. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.