Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 989,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,460,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.