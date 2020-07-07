Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 105.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Prologis by 7.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,080,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Prologis by 49.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 75,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

