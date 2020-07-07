Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 656,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,804,000 after acquiring an additional 155,675 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. 472,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

