Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,811,000 after purchasing an additional 265,831 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 150,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,690,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

