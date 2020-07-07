Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 230,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,952,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.