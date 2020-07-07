Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $19,616,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 257,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.12. 50,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,096. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.70.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

