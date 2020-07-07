Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,655 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

PFE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 98,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,569,404. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.