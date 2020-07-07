Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY):

7/2/2020 – ZALANDO SE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – ZALANDO SE/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/20/2020 – ZALANDO SE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

6/18/2020 – ZALANDO SE/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/18/2020 – ZALANDO SE/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/18/2020 – ZALANDO SE/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ZLNDY opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

