Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY)

7/2/2020 – DSV AS/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2020 – DSV AS/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/25/2020 – DSV AS/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/24/2020 – DSV AS/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/19/2020 – DSV AS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

6/11/2020 – DSV AS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – DSV AS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

5/19/2020 – DSV AS/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DSDVY opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

