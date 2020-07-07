QunQun 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $24.68 and $20.33. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.02 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.05054053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,984,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

