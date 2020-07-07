QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.