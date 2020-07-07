ProxyNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,902.96 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $61,902.96 and $311.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00755098 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00175481 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000650 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 168,256,469 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.