Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is First PREMIER Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

