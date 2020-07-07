Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 153,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 535,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,176,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.