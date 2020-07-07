Private Trust Co. NA Sells 802 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.28. 55,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,152. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $239.92. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

