Private Trust Co. NA Sells 779 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.06. 4,432,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,648,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.