Private Trust Co. NA Sells 175 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $129.47.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

