Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 208,118 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.97. 108,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,896. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $152.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

