Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 607 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 169,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,012. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

