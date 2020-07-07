Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 386 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $184.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

