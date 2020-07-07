Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,534 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $79.26. 2,532,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,865. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

