Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,208 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.