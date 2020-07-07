Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.15. 11,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,430. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.46.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.