Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,640,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116,364. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,628.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.60 and its 200 day moving average is $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.90.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

