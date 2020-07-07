Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,488,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total transaction of $20,866,066.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,689,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,634,015,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $303.92. 1,531,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,140. The stock has a market cap of $307.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

