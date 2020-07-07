Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 288,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 88,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.34. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.