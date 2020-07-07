Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.05 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 849.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $344.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.