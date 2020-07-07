Private Trust Co. NA Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.06. 139,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.52 and a 200 day moving average of $302.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

