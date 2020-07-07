Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,585,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.32. 8,458,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,212,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

