Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.81. The stock had a trading volume of 959,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,176. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

