Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $248.20. 1,224,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

