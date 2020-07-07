Private Trust Co. NA Buys 584 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

BDX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.70. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.