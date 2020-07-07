Private Trust Co. NA Buys 440 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $198.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,857. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $199.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,957,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,053,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,707,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $128,666.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,252 shares of company stock worth $101,665,216 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.