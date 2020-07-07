Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,373 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 4,855,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,336,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.