Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,335 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

