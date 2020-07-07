Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. 386,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,132,832. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

