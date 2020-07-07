Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 4,781 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,113,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after buying an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

BSX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 341,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,108,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

