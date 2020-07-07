Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,860 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.70. 516,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,246. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

