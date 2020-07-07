Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,349 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 139,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.