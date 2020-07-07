POA Network Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.