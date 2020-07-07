Pivot Token Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $250,993.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01999981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111440 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.