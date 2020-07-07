Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Photon has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $75,601.51 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,250.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02560247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.02556450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00469379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00695668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00585718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 34,824,369,237 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

